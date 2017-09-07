Liquid Telecom upgrades East Africa ring to 100G

Liquid Telecom this week announced it has carried out an upgrade to its East Africa fibre ring that will enable it to offer 100G wavelengths to major cities in Rwanda, Uganda and Kenya for the first time.



The network operator said it has installed DWDM technology from Ekinops that it claims gives it the largest lit backhaul capacity in Africa.



It will be able to offer 100G links to Kigali in Rwanda, Kampala and Tororo in Uganda, and Nairobi and Mombasa in Kenya.



It plans to make additional 100G upgrades to the East Africa ring "in the near future," it said.



"By upgrading to 100G, Liquid Telecom is ensuring that its fibre backbone can meet the rising demand for high-bandwidth, video and Internet services from businesses and consumers across the region," Liquid Telecom's group CEO Nic Rudnick said, in a statement.



"Through continuous investment, the East Africa Fibre Ring is setting new network standards for the region," he said.



The East Africa ring forms part of Liquid Telecom's 50,000-km pan-African fibre network.



The operator boosted its East Africa presence through the acquisition of Tanzanian ISP Raha in February this year.



