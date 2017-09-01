T-Mobile US launches 600 MHz LTE device

T-Mobile on Thursday presented the first device that will be compatible with the 600 MHz LTE network it began lighting up a fortnight ago. The U.S…

T-Mobile on Thursday presented the first device that will be compatible with the 600 MHz LTE network it began lighting up a fortnight ago.

The U.S. mobile operator said it will carry LG's V30 smartphone from the autumn. The device is the first in the world to support 600 MHz LTE, the telco said, adding that it will also run on other spectrum bands used by T-Mo.

Simultaneously, T-Mobile also named the next location to have access to its new 600 MHz LTE network: Scarborough, in Maine.

Scarborough is the second town to have access to LTE at 600 MHz. T-Mobile announced the launch of the network in Cheyenne, Wyoming, in mid-August, noting at the time that it intends to maintain a rapid rate of rollout.

The two launch towns "are about to get a lot more company," it said on Thursday, again reeling off a list of states and areas in which it aims to launch 600 MHz LTE by the end of the year. The list comprises: parts of Wyoming, Northeast and Southwest Oregon, West Texas, Southwest Kansas, the Oklahoma panhandle, Western North Dakota, additional areas of Maine, Coastal North Carolina, Central Pennsylvania, Central Virginia and Eastern Washington.