TIM leads broadband growth in Brazil

TIM was the fastest growing fixed broadband operator in Brazil over the past 12 months, according to new statistics published by the country's telecoms regulator this week.

The Telecom Italia-owned telco increased its fixed broadband subscriber base by 21% in the year to the end of July to 378,446, Anatel reported.

However, with a fixed broadband market share of just 1%, TIM remains the fifth largest player in the country and some way behind its major rivals. This is likely a cause for concern for the operator, which has a strong mobile presence but will struggle to compete as the market moves towards bundled and converged services.

The market as a whole grew by 5.85% over the same period to 27.9 million and is still dominated by telecoms giants America Movil, Telefonica and Oi.

In terms of absolute numbers, the market leader, America Movil's Claro, came out ahead adding more than 42,000 new connections in July and 200,000-plus over the 12-month period, taking its customer base to 8.64 million, equal to a 31% market share.

Second-placed Vivo, owned by Telefonica, claims 27% of the market, while local player Oi has 23%. CTBC Telecom, which operates as Algar Telecom, is also bigger than TIM, with a 2% share.

After TIM, the fastest growers were AT&T-owned Sky, which increased its broadband subs base by 19% to 367,200, and Cabo, which grew by 12.8% to 106,362.

The only provider to lose customers during the year was BT, which saw its base shrink to 23,560 from 32,801 at the end of July 2016.