VoLTE: as easy as 123

Voice over LTE (VoLTE) services are now available on 20% of the commercially launched LTE networks worldwide, according to new data from Hadden Telecoms.

The firm's figures show that VoLTE is running on 123 LTE and LTE-Advanced networks, with services available in 60 countries across all regions of the globe.

"VoLTE technology delivers not only an enhanced voice calling experience for users with compatible devices, but also underpins other new and valued services including video calling (ViLTE) and WiFi calling (VoWiFi)," noted Alan Hadden, director at Hadden Telecoms.

The number of VoLTE networks in operation has doubled in the past year. At the end of June 2016 the technology was running on 63 LTE networks, according to figures from IHS and Hadden's former employer, the Global mobile Suppliers Association (GSA).

According to Hadden, a further 74 operators are working on launching VoLTE. In total, therefore, 197 telcos are investing in the technology – at one stage or another – across 85 countries.

