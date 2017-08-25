China Unicom, Ericsson offer Gigabit LTE

China Unicom and network equipment partner Ericsson have marked the formal launch of a Gigabit LTE network in select parts of China…

China Unicom and network equipment partner Ericsson have marked the formal launch of a Gigabit LTE network in select parts of China.

The pair rolled out a 1-Gbps LTE network – which offers peak speeds of 979 Mbps – in the provinces of Guangdong, Hainan and Shandong, as well as in the capital, Beijing. They inaugurated the network at an official ceremony on Wednesday.

Part of the official launch saw passengers on the Hainan Island high-speed train service watch the ceremony using LTE broadcast technology.

The company's claim this is China's first commercial LTE broadcast service.

"People will be able to immerse themselves in their video experience and not just understand, but feel, the difference with a Gigabit LTE network while they are moving at very fast speeds,"Ericsson's north east Asia head Chris Houghton said, in a statement.

The companies are undertaking Gigabit LTE trials in other areas of China, they said, including Sichuan, Hubei, Shanxi, Jilin and Jiangsu.