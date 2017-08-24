Telenor adds US PoPs to boost IPX footprint

Telenor on Wednesday announced the establishment of two new points of presence (PoPs) in North America, improving the services it is able to offer to its carrier customers, with a particular focus on IPX. The Norwegian operator said it has set up the PoPs in Miami…

Telenor on Wednesday announced the establishment of two new points of presence (PoPs) in North America, improving the services it is able to offer to its carrier customers, with a particular focus on IPX.

The Norwegian operator said it has set up the PoPs in Miami, where it has a local office, and Ashburn. It added that as a result its global network now comprises 14 locations in North America, Europe and Asia.

The new PoPs constitute "a huge step" when it comes to meeting customer demand in a high-traffic region, enabling voice and IPX-based services, and ensuring continued growth in the area, Telenor said.

They allow the telco to offer direct access to North America, enhancing its local switching capabilities, and helping it to cater to the Latin American market, it explained.

"As a mobile operator, our focus is to deliver the same level of premium voice quality to our carrier customers as we are doing with our own mobile subscribers. At the same time we are developing and growing our digital services portfolio, IPX-based services in particular," said Wansit Jeremy Saiyawan, chief sales officer of global wholesale at Telenor.

"For our end users, this means that the U.S. PoPs combine the best of both worlds: enhanced voice quality along with superior data and signalling connectivity," he said.

Meanwhile, Telenor's chief marketing officer for global wholesale, Rickard Widerberg, noted that Telenor's new service rollouts include A2P and that the company has HD voice "in the pipeline."

"Meeting our partners locally for IPX-based services results in improving the QoS and speed," he said.

