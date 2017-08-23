Ooredoo Myanmar CEO quits

Ooredoo on Tuesday named an interim leader for its Myanmar business after accepting the resignation of chief executive Rene Meza…

The Qatar-based company, which announced Meza's appointment as CEO of Ooredoo Myanmar just over two years ago, did not give a reason for his departure.

In a short stock exchange statement the telco simply confirmed that current Myanmar COO Vikram Sinha will serve as acting chief executive until it appoints a permanent replacement.

In a LinkedIn post, Meza himself revealed that he is not only leaving the telecoms industry, but also retiring from the corporate world.

The exec joined Ooredoo from Vodafone Tanzania, where he served as managing director, and has also held the posts of MD at Zain Kenya, which became Airtel Kenya in 2010, and chief operating officer of Millicom Pakistan.