Verizon, vendors record Gigabit LTE in the lab

Verizon, Ericsson and Qualcomm this week shared the results of a lab trial that saw them reach data speeds in excess of 1 Gbps over LTE.

The firms reached a download speed of 1.07 Gbps by aggregating three 20-MHz carriers of FDD spectrum and using 12 simultaneous LTE streams, they revealed.

"Achieving 1.07 Gbps with Verizon and Qualcomm Technologies on a commercial chipset is a big milestone on the road to 5G," Ericsson's networks head Fredrik Jejdling said, in a statement.

The trial used Ericsson's radio network equipment and LTE software, and a test device based on Qualcomm's Snapdragon X20 LTE modem.

Qualcomm's North America president Mike Finley also described the test as an important step on the road to 5G, "that will allow for better average speeds for all users and will drive new and exciting customer experiences."

Earlier this month Ericsson announced that it had demonstrated near Gigabit speeds on commercial networks in Europe and the U.S., noting that real Gigabit LTE services will be made possible through the use of Licensed Assisted Access (LAA) technology, which enables operators to combine unlicensed spectrum with their licensed frequencies.

Verizon is working on LAA, but has yet to commit to a commercial launch date for Gigabit LTE.

