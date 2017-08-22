Comcast mobile service available across US

Comcast's new mobile phone services is now available nationwide, the U.S. cable operator announced late last week.



The firm unveiled its WiFi-first mobile offering earlier this year, sharing details of its plans to take on the market's big guns with flexible tariff plans and cost-savings resulting from use of its WiFi network.



The service, which runs as an MVNO on Verizon's network, is now available through all its service channels across the U.S., the operator said.



Dubbed Xfinity Mobile, the service is open only to Comcast's Xfinity Internet customers though.



According to Comcast, most users could save 30% on their mobile bill by switching from another provider to Xfinity Mobile. Prices start at US$12 per gigabyte of data for customers who wish to pay for what they use, or $45 per month for unlimited data usage.



"We created a unique mobile experience that's simple and saves customers money by connecting to our nationwide WiFi network, and allows them to only pay for the data they use," said Greg Butz, president of Xfinity Mobile.



Xfinity Mobile runs on a network of 18 million-plus WiFi hotspots across the U.S., the cableco said. In addition to using home WiFi to save on data costs, almost 70% use WiFi hotspots when outside the home too, it explained.



Comcast offers a range of mobile devices, including various iPhone and Samsung Galaxy models, as well as the LG X Charge. Customers can pay upfront for their phone or spread payments across a two-year period.

