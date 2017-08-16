Greece calls for applications for 1800 MHz sale

The Greek telecoms regulator has asked interested parties to submit applications to take part in its upcoming auction of spectrum in the 1800 MHz band…

The Greek telecoms regulator has asked interested parties to submit applications to take part in its upcoming auction of spectrum in the 1800 MHz band.

The Hellenic Telecommunications and Post Commission (EETT) announced that a plenary meeting approved the publication of the tender notice for the contest on Friday. The relevant documentation is available on the regulator's Website and would-be participants have until 2 October to request the right to participate in the sale.

There are six 5-MHz blocks of paired spectrum available in the 1830-1845 MHz/1735-1750 MHz and 1805-1820MHz/1710-1725 MHz bands up for grabs, as outlined by the regulator just over a year ago.

The frequencies are currently in the hands of Greece's three mobile operators – Cosmote, Vodafone and Wind Hellas – but the licences are due to expire soon.

In addition, the auction will include five 5-MHz blocks of spectrum in the 1855-1880 MHz/1760-1785 MHz range, the EETT said.