Verizon delays online TV launch as content owners hesitate

Verizon has pushed back the launch of its online TV service after struggling to sign up content partners. This is according to sources cited by Bloomberg this week…

Verizon has pushed back the launch of its online TV service after struggling to sign up content partners.

This is according to sources cited by Bloomberg this week, who said the summer launch has been delayed until autumn and could slip further still.

The newswire's sources said the U.S. telco is still ironing out several big creases in its plans, namely pricing, programming mix and technology, making media companies reticent about partnering.

Leading figures within Verizon's video team have departed recently, compounding its problems, the sources added.

Last week, Variety reported that streaming TV service FuboTV has appointed Ben Grad as head of content strategy and acquisition. Grad spent 10 years at Verizon, most recently serving as executive director of content strategy and acquisition, where his responsibilities included negotiating with content providers and sports rights holders.

Furthermore, Chip Cantor, general manager of Verizon's stuttering Go90 mobile video service, left the company in April.

According to Bloomberg, Erin McPherson, formerly of Yahoo, is in charge of Verizon's negotiations with content companies.

The new service could still launch before the end of the year, the newswire said.