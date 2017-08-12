Telco, tech, auto industries form another connected car consortium

A group of telecoms operators and vendors, plus a car maker, came together this week to establish another connected car consortium, this one tasked with figuring out what to do with all the data that cars will soon generate…

The Automotive Edge Computing Consortium (AECC) aims to develop an ecosystem that will support emerging connected car services, such as intelligent driving, creating maps from real-time data, and driving assistance based on cloud computing.

According to the group, the volume of data travelling between cars and the cloud will reach 10 exabytes per month in 2025, approximately 10,000 times more compared to today.

"This expected increase will trigger the need for new architectures of network and computing infrastructure to support distributed resources and topology-aware storage capacity," the AECC said. "The architectures will be compliant with applicable standards, which requires collaboration on a local and global scale."

Members of the group include Japan's NTT and mobile arm NTT DoCoMo, Ericsson, Intel, Toyota, and automotive component maker Denso.

With the exception of Toyota, all of these companies are members of the 5G Automotive Association (5GAA), which is more focused on providing high-speed connectivity to vehicles in order to support new services like automated driving.

The AECC will focus more on using edge computing and efficient network design to increase network capacity in order to accommodate automotive big data. It will also define requirements, develop use cases and encourage best practice.

"In the coming months, the aforementioned companies will initiate activities to invite relevant global technology leaders and expand the consortium," the AECC said.