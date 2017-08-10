Omantel pays $846m for 10% of Zain

Omantel on Thursday paid $846.1 million (€721.96 million) for a 9.84% stake in Kuwait-based Zain. The Omani incumbent said the transaction, which is subject to regulatory approval, is part of its diversification strategy…

The Omani incumbent said the transaction, which is subject to regulatory approval, is part of its diversification strategy, positioning it as a leading digital service provider.

"This is in line with our 'Corporate Strategy 3.0, launched in 2015," said Omantel's chief financial officer Martial Caratti, in a statement. "We have always emphasised that growth will come from continued diversification, and this acquisition positions Omantel for the future."

Thursday's deal significantly broadens Omantel's horizons.

The telco's revenue growth has flat-lined, with first quarter revenue edging down 1.2% year-on-year, as fixed and mobile broadband growth was unable to offset ongoing declines in revenues from wholesale and legacy services. With a market share of 57.5% and a revenue share of 59.7%, it therefore makes sense for Omantel to look outside its home market for new growth opportunities.

Omantel said it will explore ways to cooperate with Zain in a number of areas, including wholesale services, operations and networks, commercial activities, and knowledge-and-experience-sharing.

"It will also allow Omantel to gain exposure to nine growth markets with a total population of 175 million, and provide significant growth drivers across a range of services and applications," the telco said.

By comparison, Omantel ended March with 4.54 million subscribers, which includes reseller customers.