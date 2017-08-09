Vodacom completes Safaricom deal

Vodafone this week completed the transfer of a 35% indirect stake in Kenyan arm Safaricom to its Vodacom unit.
The deal increases Vodafone's holding in the South African telco to 69…
Vodafone this week completed the transfer of a 35% indirect stake in Kenyan arm Safaricom to its Vodacom unit.
The deal increases Vodafone's holding in the South African telco to 69.7% from 65%. Under the transaction, Vodafone received 233.5 million new shares in Vodacom, valued at €2.36 billion when the transfer was announced in May.
Vodafone will continue to hold a 40% indirect stake in Safaricom, 35% via Vodacom, and 5% via a wholly-owned subsidiary, Vodafone Kenya. Meanwhile, Vodacom gets exposure to the Kenyan mobile market.
Vodafone said the stake transfer will streamline and simplify the management of its sub-Saharan African holdings. It is also designed to strengthen the alignment between Safaricom and Vodacom.
The deal also means Vodacom now has a free float of approximately 18%, below the 20% threshold required by the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE). Vodafone has agreed a two-year exemption from the exchange's free float requirement, and has pledged to sell down its holding in Vodacom before the exemption expires.
We are having trouble showing you adverts on this page,
which may be a result of ad blocker software being installed on your device.
To view the article please disable any ad blocking software