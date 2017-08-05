KDDI acquires IoT specialist Soracom

Japan's KDDI this week ramped up its IoT strategy with the acquisition of platform provider Soracom. Also based in Japan, Soracom's cloud…

Japan's KDDI this week ramped up its IoT strategy with the acquisition of platform provider Soracom.

Also based in Japan, Soracom's cloud-based platform enables secure communication and device management via APIs and a Web portal. Customers can use it to quickly launch and scale their IoT systems.

KDDI said with Soracom it aims to create a market-leading IoT business.

"The two companies will collaborate between KDDI's IoT business base and Soracom's communication platform, and will strongly promote expansion of the joint IoT platform worldwide," KDDI said this week.

Launched in September 2015, Soracom has expanded to more than 120 countries, including the U.S. and various European markets, and boasts more than 7,000 customers.

The company's partner programme also has more than 350 registered partners.

Financial details of the KDDI deal were not disclosed; KDDI simply said it has agreed to acquire all outstanding shares in Soracom, which will become a consolidated subsidiary.

Soracom customers will not experience any change in service, KDDI said.