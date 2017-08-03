AT&T Mobility and Consumer chief headed for the exit

AT&T Mobility and Consumer CEO Glenn Lurie will retire next month, it emerged this week, as the U.S. telco prepares for the integration of media giant Time Warner. The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday (subscription required) that his departure was announced by group CEO Randall Stephenson in an email to staff…

The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday (subscription required) that his departure was announced by group CEO Randall Stephenson in an email to staff.

Lurie has held his current role since 2014, when AT&T merged its wireless and business divisions.

News of his retirement came just days after AT&T announced a management reshuffle to prepare for the integration of Time Warner, which AT&T agreed to acquire last year for $85.4 billion (€78.4 billion).

The reshuffle sees John Donovan become CEO of AT&T Communications, which covers the telco's Business Solutions, Entertainment Group – which includes Mobility and DirecTV – and its Technology & Operations units.

Lori Lee, who currently serves as global marketing officer, has also been put in charge of AT&T's International operation, which includes its mobile and pay-TV businesses in Mexico, Latin America and the Caribbean.

Meanwhile, John Stankey, who previously served as CEO of the Entertainment Group, has been put in charge of AT&T's Time Warner Merger Integration Planning Team. He will be responsible for the smooth leadership transition from Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes to Stankey as CEO of AT&T's media company once the merger completes.

Of course, AT&T has yet to receive antitrust approval for the takeover, but is understood to be in talks about with regulators about how it could ease concerns about its means incentive to unfairly favour Time Warner content.