Altice USA takes aim at business market

Altice USA this week set its sights on the business services market by merging the enterprise divisions of its Cablevision and Suddenlink units to form Altice Business. The combined Lightpath, Optimum Business and Suddenlink Business operation serves more than 375…

Altice USA this week set its sights on the business services market by merging the enterprise divisions of its Cablevision and Suddenlink units to form Altice Business.

The combined Lightpath, Optimum Business and Suddenlink Business operation serves more than 375,000 businesses across 21 states. It offers fibre connectivity in 14,000 locations, more than 8,000 of which are in the New York metro area.

"Creating a national Altice Business organisation with unified leadership sets the foundation for the delivery of unique, flexible business telecom offerings, leading to an exceptional customer experience," said Hakim Boubazine, co-president and COO of Altice USA, in a statement on Monday.

The reorganisation "enables us to provide a higher level of service, offer a broader product array, and customise ideal technology solutions for Altice Business customers," he said.

Under the restructuring, Altice will standardise product offerings across Altice Business' footprint. Managed WiFi and cloud backup will be the first such products to be extended across all 21 states.

Altice also plans to launch products developed at its Portuguese R&D facility, Altice Labs.

"Looking ahead, our customers can expect increased availability of emerging managed services and robust connectivity offerings, as well as the continued enablement of new network security solutions," said Kevin Stephens, EVP of Altice Business. "Further, we are committed to leveraging Altice's global scale to enable agile product innovation that will help customers drive their businesses forward."