Samsung adds data monetisation to IoT platform

Samsung late on Monday announced a new addition to its Artik Internet of Things (IoT) platform that enables OEMs to charge for IoT data. Device makers can use Cloud Monetisation for the Internet of Things as a brokering…

Samsung late on Monday announced a new addition to its Artik Internet of Things (IoT) platform that enables OEMs to charge for IoT data.

Device makers can use Cloud Monetisation for the Internet of Things as a brokering, metering and payments system to create service plans that measure and bill for interactions between devices and services. It also helps them to make their products interoperable with third-party devices and applications.

"This is part of our long-term strategy to facilitate the development of secure IoT products and services, promote wide-scale interoperability, and create a platform and business model for an entire IoT ecosystem to thrive," said James Stansberry, SVP and global head of Artik at Samsung.

Cloud Monetisation aims to help OEMs move away from the old operating model of absorbing the data costs of devices in the field or factoring in anticipated data costs into the retail price of their products.

"The problem with IoT is that many hardware companies are selling products without a clear view on sustainable business models. There's a lot of pressure now to monetise data," said Dilip Sarangen, global research director, IoT and digital transformation at Frost & Sullivan. "Samsung Artik Cloud Monetisation is out in front in addressing a crucial need in the market. It can help hardware developers monetise solutions without necessarily putting in all the effort themselves.

"This is a huge value proposition, especially on the consumer side, which has an untapped potential, but also on the enterprise side."