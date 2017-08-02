Vivendi's Amos Genish to oversee TIM operations

Vivendi late last week completed its management takeover of TIM, appointing its chief convergence officer Amos Genish as TIM's general manager for operations. With Vivendi CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine installed as TIM chairman &ndash…

Vivendi late last week completed its management takeover of TIM, appointing its chief convergence officer Amos Genish as TIM's general manager for operations.

With Vivendi CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine installed as TIM chairman – and temporarily taking on the responsibilities of TIM's outgoing CEO Flavio Cattaneo – there can be no doubt about who is in charge of the Italian incumbent.

Genish will relocate to Rome from London and will oversee all of TIM's operations, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Genish effectively rejoined Vivendi in January. He founded Brazilian fixed broadband and TV provider GVT, and sold it to Vivendi in 2009. He was still serving as GVT's CEO when Vivendi agreed to sell it to Telefonica in 2014. After the deal closed, Genish became CEO of Telefonica Brasil; however, he resigned that position in October 2016.

"Amos is a confirmed leader in global telecommunications, contributing to creating value. He has a proven track record across different cultures and geographies. I'm confident that he will adapt very quickly to the Italian environment, as he did in Brazil," said Arnaud de Puyfontaine.

It is generally understood that Vivendi – which is TIM's biggest single shareholder, owning 23.94% of it – wants to establish a southern European-focused media empire.

According to sources cited by Reuters last week, immediately following Cattaneo's departure, Vivendi's pay TV business Canal+ proposed forming a joint venture with TIM that would produce films and TV series.

With Vivendi personnel now in charge at TIM, there is little to stop the French media conglomerate from fulfilling its ambition.