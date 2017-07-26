Veon names former Xerox chief as new chairwoman

Veon, the telco formerly known as Vimpelcom, this week named former Xerox chief executive Ursula Burns as its new chairwoman. Burns enjoyed a 36-year stint at Xerox, serving as its CEO from 2009 until late 2016…

Burns enjoyed a 36-year stint at Xerox, serving as its CEO from 2009 until late 2016, when the company spun off its business services division into a separate unit called Conduent. Burns then became chairwoman of the document management arm.

Just as the photocopying market has undergone great change, so is telecoms: Veon is not just a new name for VimpelCom, it represents a new direction, focused on digital services, rather than legacy voice and connectivity.

"I am delighted to be joining Veon as it executes on its strategy to reinvent the idea of what a telecoms company can be," Burns said. "This is a familiar challenge for me: I spent much of my career at Xerox transforming a previously highly successful but traditional business to meet the challenges of today's digital world."

Burns' isn't the only new face on Veon's board.

The telco has also appointed Guy Laurence, formerly CEO of Vodafone UK. Most recently, he served as CEO of Rogers, until he allegedly fell out with the Rogers family, who still control the Canadian telco.

Outgoing chairman Alexey Reznikovich will continue to serve on Veon's board.

"Ursula Burns is a highly-experienced businesswoman, with a proven track record in leading successful corporate transformations throughout her business career. I am delighted that she has become the new chairwoman," he said. of the Supervisory Board.

"Guy Laurence is also an established global telecom executive having successful periods working at Rogers and Vodafone.

"I look forward to working with both Ursula and Guy over the coming years."