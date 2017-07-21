Corning acquires small cell maker Spidercloud

Corning, best known for its toughened Gorilla Glass for smartphone screens, this week acquired enterprise small cell provider Spidercloud Wireless.



The company also makes a range of networking products, including but not limited to optical fibre, cabinets, and various rack and wall-mounting systems. These fall under Corning's Optical Communications segment, and it is this division that Spidercloud will join.



"Wireless connectivity has become more a necessity than an amenity, and mobile operators and enterprise customers are seeking cost-effective solutions to enhance service for their users inside buildings," said Clark Kinlin, EVP of Corning Optical Communications, in a statement on Wednesday.



"With the acquisition of Spidercloud Wireless, we believe our combined product solutions will help drive optical convergence and enable the advantages of fibre-deep architectures within the enterprise local area network," he said.



Spidercloud offers a range small cell products specifically for enterprises. Corning did not reveal how much it paid for the company, but said the acquisition is in line with its strategy of growing annual sales from $3 billion (€2.58 billion) in 2016 to $5 billion in 2020.



"We are excited to become part of Corning, an innovative, technology-driven company that continually leads the way in the telecommunications industry," said Spidercloud CEO Mike Gallagher. "Together we will continue to focus on expanding SpiderCloud's customer relationships and augmenting our pioneering portfolio by leveraging the combined strength of two world-class product development teams."