CEO of Nokia phone maker HMD Global departs

The CEO of HMD Global, which owns the rights to the Nokia handset brand, has left just months after launching the company’s first slew of handsets.



In a brief statement on Wednesday, HMD said it has parted ways with Arto Nummela by mutual consent with immediate effect, but gave no further explanation for his sudden departure.



“Arto Nummela has played a key role in the creation of the HMD Global operation, building the team and launching our first products. On behalf of the whole board, I thank Arto for his contribution and wish him well in his future endeavours,” said HMD chairman Sam Chin.



Nummela previously held various senior positions at Nokia before joining Microsoft following its acquisition of Nokia’s devices business. Before he joined HMD, Nummela was head of Microsoft’s Mobile Devices business in Greater Asia, Middle East and Africa, and of its global feature phones operation.



HMD president Florian Seiche has assumed the role of acting CEO.



The return of the Nokia brand to the handset market was confirmed in May 2016 when Nokia brokered a brand and IP licensing deal with fellow Finnish company HMD. HMD is licensed to create Nokia-branded phones and tablets for the next 10 years.



HMD made waves at Mobile World Congress earlier this year when it launched a range of Nokia handsets, most notably a refreshed 3310.