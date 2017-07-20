Etisalat Nigeria rebrands, touts itself to potential investors

Etisalat Nigeria has a new name and is open to the possibility of new investors, it emerged this week.



Reuters reported on Wednesday that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) approved the new brand, 9mobile, on Tuesday.



With the rebranding, the operator hopes to move on from its recent troubles that saw parent company, U.A.E.-based Etisalat, forfeit its stake after defaulting on a $1.2 billion (€1.04 billion) loan repayment.



There have also been sweeping management changes, with chairman Hakeem Belo-Osagie departing in late June, followed by CEO Matthew Willsher and CFO Wole Obasunloye a week later.



9mobile's new CEO, Boye Olusanya, said in the Reuters report that the company is open to new investors.



"Like any business we are always available for someone with a good offer," he told the newswire, adding that he is also "prepared to manage this business for the long haul."



Local news outlet Brandish reported earlier this month that Orange and Vodafone are frontrunners to acquire 9mobile. Meanwhile, a separate Economic Times report this week cited an investor note that suggested India-based Bharti Airtel, which already operates in Nigeria, might be interested in buying its smaller rival.

