Altice names Microsoft exec as Portugal CEO

Altice this week appointed high-ranking Microsoft executive Claudia Goya as CEO of its Portugal arm.



Goya most recently served as chief operating officer of Microsoft Brazil. Before that, she spent several years as head of Microsoft Portugal.



"It's a great pleasure to welcome Claudia in the Altice family. She will intensify our commitments to the company and to Portugal through innovations, investments in infrastructures and digitalisation, to offer the best experience to Portuguese people," said Altice CEO Michel Combes, in a statement on Tuesday.



"It's a great honour to embrace the challenge of leading a company which has such strong presence in the life of the Portuguese people as well as in the businesses in our country" Goya added. "I believe in the opportunities transformation opens-up for customers, employees and partners. I am deeply committed with a great sense of responsibility to elevate Portugal Telecom to a world class reference in its sector."



Her appointment is effective immediately.



Meanwhile, current CEO Paulo Neves has been appointed chairman. His first task is to oversee the regulatory process, and integration of Portuguese media group, Media Capital, which Altice agreed to acquire last week.



Media Capital owns TVI, Portugal's biggest free-to-air broadcaster, as well as Plural, the country's largest content producer. In 2016, it generated revenue of €174 million, and EBITDA of €41.5 million.



Paulo Neves will deliver a keynote address at the Connected Europe conference in Lisbon on the 11-12 October 2017. To book your pass, visit the event website or to find out about other opportunities call Matthew Harris on +44 20 7092 1186.