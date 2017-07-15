EE announces plans for more retail stores

The expansion will see EE, which is part of BT Group, extend its existing partnership with Sainsbury’s to create 400 customer service roles in Sainsbury’s and Argos stores across the UK. The move will see EE’s retail presence reach 700 stores and forms part of an ambition to provide 95% of the population with access to an EE store within 20 minutes’ drive.



EE is also launching a variety of new store formats: EE Showcase stores will contain dedicated Help Hubs for customer service and areas to experience new technologies; pop-up shops and cabins will appear in shopping centres and other locations around the UK; and mobile EE shops in vans will serve customers in the most remote areas.



In the last year, EE has made improvements to customer service on the phone and online through 100% UK & Ireland call centres, as well as investing in improved online chat capabilities and the new My EE app. EE is now investing in providing in-person customer service through its growing number of retail stores. In compliance with EU regulation, the company also scrapped European roaming fees earlier this year.



The operator was acquired by BT from previous owners Orange and Deutsche Telekom which merged their UK operations to create the business. Last month, Orange announced it is looking to exit from its 4% shareholding in BT that it acquired as part of the deal.



CEO Marc Allera said: “We provide some of the best customer service of any mobile operator in the UK, and we’ve learned there’s no substitute for getting help from an expert in person. I know our customers prefer to talk to real people in our UK and Ireland call centres rather than receiving help from a bot, which is where many other companies are investing. We’re investing in more people in our customer service teams, more stores for them to serve customers from, and exciting new technology that will help our teams provide even better service. Alongside our mission to provide superfast 4G to every corner of the UK, this expansion aims to provide all of our customers with a premium, personal service no matter where they are located.”



UK regulator Ofcom has ruled that EE will not be allowed to bid for spectrum in the 2.3GHz band in the upcoming UK 5G spectrum auction.

