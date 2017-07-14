AT&T launches faster 4G network in Indianapolis

The deployment in Indianopolis follows an earlier roll-out in selected areas of Austin, Texas, and introduces an enhanced 4G technology which the operator is planning to extend to more than 20 metropolitan areas in the US…

The deployment in Indianopolis follows an earlier roll-out in selected areas of Austin, Texas, and introduces an enhanced 4G technology which the operator is planning to extend to more than 20 metropolitan areas in the US. AT&T’s plan is to provide customers with a network experience that familiarises them with the future of entertainment and connectivity on compatible devices.

5G Evolution, though, should not be mistaken for actual 5G and instead more closely resembles LTE Advanced, Gigabit LTE or 4.5G. 5G itself will be more costly to deploy than 4G and is expected to take many years to get to nationwide coverage.

AT&T says it is deploying equipment, investing in the right mix of spectrum and technology, and laying the foundation for our evolution to 5G while 5G standards are being finalised, with the offering. It believes a practical timeline for the delivery of standards-based 5G mobile networks, which includes the development of chipsets needed for global 5G, could be as as early as late 2018.



“We’re excited to launch these new, faster, wireless technologies in Indianapolis as we march towards standards-based mobile 5G,” said Marachel Knight, the senior vice president, Wireless Network Architecture and Design at AT&T. “The upgrades in Indianapolis are crucial to the future of next generation connectivity in this city.”



AT&T says it has invested more than US$350 million in its Indianapolis wireless and wired networks during 2014-2016.