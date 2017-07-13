Orange Content launches as operator announces €100m TV series investment

Orange Content will provide assistance and support to operations in the countries in which Orange is present and will continue strategic intelligence work, which has already started. It will be responsible for delivering international guidelines relating to content policy and will support operating countries, including Orange France, in content negotiations. The new unit will be led by a senior management team composed of David Kessler, director, and Serge Laroye, deputy director.



"Orange Content aims to guarantee the richness of our offer in France and abroad and to give more visibility and consistency to our offers in the field of content," said Richard, who recently decided to delay the launch of Orange Bank to improve experience quality.



The group also confirmed its commitment to TV production by announcing a €100 million investment over five years to support creation of TV series. Orange intends to build on existing content businesses Orange Studio, its production subsidiary, and Orange Cinema Series (OCS), its 100% cinema and series offer which is the exclusive broadcaster of HBO content in France.



It was also announced that Orange and CANAL+ are to strengthen their historical partnership. In the coming months Orange will distribute a new CANAL+ ESSENTIEL offer to its fibre customers, without commitment and at a competitive price. This new marketing model, specific to CANAL+ESSENTIEL on Orange Fibre, will allow Orange to enrich its promise of Orange Fibre and attract new customer targets for CANAL+ESSENTIEL.

