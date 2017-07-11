Bharti Airtel announces US$310m Project Next investment plan

The investment will see the operator allow customers to carry forward up to 200GB of unused data per month under its new Postpaid Promise. Much of the focus of Project Next is on postpaid customers and improving their experience as the operator competes with new market entrant Reliance Jio Infocomm. Bharti Airtel and Vodafone’s Indian unit have had to cut their prices to compete with their new rival and enhancing the customer experience is another means to fight intensifying competition.

However, other aspects will be invested in as part of the initiative. The My Airtel app will be overhauled and the company will redesign its 2,500 retail stories across India, Gopi Vittal, the operator’s chief executive for India and South Asia said at the launch of Project Next. The aim is to roll out a series of digital innovations, which Vittal described as a first step to becoming a digital telco.

The operator has also introduced Airtel Secure, a digital smartphone protection offering that will allow customers to protect their smartphones against accidental or liquid damage. Bharti Airtel expects to add further initiatives as part of Project Next over the next 12-18 months.

Bharti Airtel has also already agreed to acquire Telenor India, which currently has 49.34 million mobile subcribers




