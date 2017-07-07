Colt appoints chief information security officer

Colt on Thursday appointed a chief information security officer (CISO) tasked with overseeing the network operator's overall cyber security strategy. Ashish Surti comes from a security background…

Colt on Thursday appointed a chief information security officer (CISO) tasked with overseeing the network operator's overall cyber security strategy.

Ashish Surti comes from a security background, having served as the CISO of TSB Bank and compliance services provider Clutch Group. He was also previously head of information security and infrastructure design for insurer Direct Line Group.

At Colt, it will be Surti's job to embed cyber risk management and logical security practices into all of the company's activities. He will also review, prioritise and mitigate all internal and external security threats to Colt's products, network infrastructure, and business information systems.

"With the ever present risk of cyber attack and increasing pressure from global threats, secure network connectivity matters now more than ever to organisations across all markets and industries," Surti said.

Surti's appointment is effective immediately; he reports to Colt's chief technology officer, Rajiv Datta.

"Cyber security is a critical consideration for organisations of all sizes and across all sectors, and having talented and experienced leaders within our team is essential for us to maintain our own security and that of our customers' networks," Datta said.