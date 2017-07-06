Hugh Bradlow to leave Telstra in October

Veteran Telstra executive Hugh Bradlow took to Twitter on Thursday to reveal that October will herald his departure from the Australian incumbent. Bradlow currently serves as Telstra's chief scientist, advising the board and CEO Andrew Penn about long…

Veteran Telstra executive Hugh Bradlow took to Twitter on Thursday to reveal that October will herald his departure from the Australian incumbent.

Bradlow currently serves as Telstra's chief scientist, advising the board and CEO Andrew Penn about long-term and potentially disruptive technology trends. Before that, he served as chief technology officer.

He is leaving Telstra after 22 years, and said he looks forward to devoting more time to the Australian Academy of Technological Sciences and Engineering (ATSE), of which he was elected president in June 2016. The ATSE promotes the development and use of technology to the benefit of Australia's economy and society.

Total Telecom enjoyed meeting Bradlow on a couple of occasions while he was CTO, during which he would discuss Telstra's technology strategy and how it planned to meet the changing demands of its customers.

After 22 years, I shall be retiring from Telstra in October. I am looking forward to new opportunities and devoting more time to ATSE — Hugh Bradlow (@hughbradlow) July 6, 2017

Bradlow's successor as CTO did not enjoy quite as long a tenure.

Vish Nandlall joined Telstra as CTO in August 2014, having previously served as chief technology officer and head of strategy and marketing for Ericsson in North America.

However, he left again in May 2016 amid allegations that he had falsified information on his CV, and plagiarised presentation material. One report claimed he had once tried to pass himself off as a doctor.

Nandlall was replaced by another former Ericsson exec, Hakan Eriksson, in December last year.