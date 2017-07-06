3UK zero rates Netflix, Deezer

3UK on Wednesday added zero-rated access to four streaming services, including Netflix and Deezer, on select price plans. SoundCloud and TV-streaming service TVPlayer are also included with the new offer, which is called 'Go Binge'…

SoundCloud and TV-streaming service TVPlayer are also included with the new offer, which is called 'Go Binge', which if nothing else, sounds similar to T-Mobile US' own zero-rated service, Binge On.

"It's my ambition to unlock any restrictions that stop consumers from enjoying their mobiles and using them to do the things they love," said 3UK chief executive Dave Dyson. "With Go Binge we are the first network in the U.K. to give people the freedom to use their data to stream their favourite shows and music without any boundaries and without worrying about restrictive data allowances and charges."

Indeed, 3UK published research alongside the announcement that revealed 40% of U.K. adults worry about using too much data when streaming over mobile.

Yet the demand is there, with 22% admitting to regularly binge-watching content on the go, particularly during downtime, such as when they are commuting.

To qualify for Go Binge, customers must be signed up to one of 3UK's Advanced plans, and have a minimum monthly data of 4 GB.

All eligible customers are automatically signed up to the offer; however, they can opt out, should they wish.

3UK is the first U.K. operator to potentially test the limits of the EU's net neutrality rules, which do permit zero-rating offers, provided said offers do not hamper choice in online services. The notable difference between Go Binge and Binge On - which as it stands is still subject to U.S. net neutrality rules - is that Binge On provides zero-rated access to a much broader choice of streaming services. 3UK may well be working on adding more streaming services in a bid to show it is not distorting the market.