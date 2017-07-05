Arqiva buys more 5G spectrum

Arqiva on Tuesday acquired additional 28-GHz millimetre wave (mmWave) spectrum covering central and Greater London. The U.K. passive infrastructure provider purchased 2x122 MHz of frequencies from managed services provider Luminet…

Arqiva on Tuesday acquired additional 28-GHz millimetre wave (mmWave) spectrum covering central and Greater London.

The U.K. passive infrastructure provider purchased 2x122 MHz of frequencies from managed services provider Luminet.

Arqiva already holds a nationwide licence for 28-GHz spectrum, which is currently being used by operators in the U.S., Japan and South Korea for trialling 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) services.

"5G FWA is an exciting opportunity to deliver true ultrafast broadband above 500 Mbps to millions of households; this is especially relevant in the U.K. where so few households are connected by fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) or fibre-to-the-cabinet (FTTC)," said Nicolas Ott, managing director of telecoms and M2M at Arqiva.

"In purchasing this additional licence we are able to further our ambitions in this area, standing ourselves in good stead to deliver a compelling 5G FWA wholesale service to U.K. mobile and fixed operators across the country, and with even more capacity in Greater London," he said.

Arqiva CEO Simon Beresford-Wylie is keen for the U.K. and Europe to get moving on 5G.

Speaking at Connected Britain last month, he warned that Europe is "asleep at the wheel" when it comes to driving the development and deployment of 5G.

By acquiring nationwide mmWave spectrum and pitching itself as a wholesale 5G FWA provider, it seems Arqiva does not want to wait and see with 5G, but would rather take matters into its own hands.

In February, Arqiva and Samsung revealed plans to conduct a field trial of 5G FWA in London. The trial is due to take place this summer.