Asia Pacific lags other regions in LTE data roaming

Asia Pacific may be home to some of the world's most advanced mobile markets, but it lags other regions when it comes to LTE data roaming.

This is according to research carried out by IPX provider Syniverse, which found that Asia Pacific accounts for only 6% of global LTE data roaming traffic.

"Even as major operators in Asia invest in 5G, there is still much to do to expand LTE across Asia and connect the region to the rest of the world," said Mary Clark, chief corporate relations officer and chief of staff at Syniverse.

Findings published by Syniverse at this year's Mobile World Congress show that globally, LTE accounts for 42% of inter-regional data roaming.

In addition, Asia Pacific only accounts for 8% of inbound LTE data roaming traffic. By comparison, Latin America and North America account for 55% and 23% respectively. Europe accounts for 11%.

"Enabling high-quality, reliable LTE roaming across Asia and the world is essential for mobile operators to drive revenue, growth and innovation," Clark said.

Earlier this year at Mobile World Congress, Clark told Total Telecom that operators are missing a trick by not positioning themselves as the inbound LTE roaming partner of choice in their home market.

Prioritising an LTE experience is particularly important for South Korea and Japan, two markets that hope to showcase the latest mobile technology when they host the 2018 Winter Olympics, and 2020 Summer Olympics respectively.

"Time is of the essence, as LTE roaming will be expected by visitors from around the world who travel to Asia for major events," Clark said.