TIM becomes official mobile broadcaster for the Olympics

Telecom Italia, also known as TIM, was this week designated as Italy's official mobile broadcaster for the Olympic Games.



The operator has struck a deal with Discovery Communications, which holds exclusive broadcast rights to the Olympics in 50 countries for 2018-2024. The deal is the first of its kind, and allows the company to deliver a TIM-branded news and highlights channel to mobile and fixed broadband customers. The channel will also carry exclusive short-form content. TIM is even allowed to use the hallowed Olympic Rings logo without getting into trouble.



The deal starts in time for the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea next year, and also covers the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics.



"Our partnership with Italy's biggest telco operator to create the first ever Olympic mobile broadcaster designation will enable us to deliver the ultimate Olympic Games viewing experience for millions of people," said Jean-Briac Perrette, CEO of Discovery Networks International, on Monday.



The deal also gives TIM access to Discovery's Eurosport Player, which carries coverage of various tournaments, including the Tour de France, Athletics World Championships, and the Giro d'Italia, among others.



TIM has also promised fans a "multidimensional and immersive sports experience", with exclusive virtual reality and augmented reality content, and 360-degree viewing.

