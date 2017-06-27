Vodafone UK taps Ericsson for London network upgrade

Vodafone UK on Monday tapped Ericsson to upgrade its mobile network in London and southern England. Under the deal, Ericsson will supply massive multiple input, multiple output (MIMO)…

Vodafone UK on Monday tapped Ericsson to upgrade its mobile network in London and southern England.

Under the deal, Ericsson will supply massive multiple input, multiple output (MIMO), and carrier aggregation (CA) to significantly improve the capacity and quality of Vodafone's 4G infrastructure.

The agreement also covers technology trials, product validation and commercial deployment, and professional services.

"We are continually enhancing our network to optimise performance and give our customers the best possible experience," said Jorge Fernandes, Vodafone UK's technology director. "We look forward to working with Ericsson in order to achieve our goals."

In addition to upgrading Voda's 4G network, the two companies signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) covering various aspects of 5G.

These include the evolution to 5G from 4G; 5G site deployment scenarios; 3.5-GHz and millimetre wave (mmWave) spectrum simulations; use cases; cloud-optimised network applications and network slicing; a technology incubation programme; and a partnership with King's College London.

"We are working with Vodafone UK to evolve its 4G network and test new 5G technologies," said Arun Bansal, head of Europe and Latin America at Ericsson. "Together we will enable ubiquitous connectivity for their users that enable entirely new experiences, as well as monitoring and control of IoT in real time."