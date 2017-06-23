Virgin Media warns 800K customers about hackable hub

Virgin Media has advised more than 800,000 customers using its Super Hub 2 to immediately update their passwords, after a Which? investigation uncovered a security vulnerability in the router…

According to the consumer group, the Super Hub 2 ships with a simple password that many people neglect to change. Security researchers from SureCloud, working with Which? were able to access the device in just a few days.

"The security of our network and of our customers is of paramount importance to us. We continually upgrade our systems and equipment to ensure that we meet all current industry standards," said a Virgin Media spokesperson, in a statement.

"To the extent that technology allows this to be done, we regularly support our customers through advice and updates and offer them the chance to upgrade to a Hub3.0 which contains additional security provisions," they said.

Which? warned that there could potentially be similar security issues with other broadband providers and their routers.

Indeed, the security or otherwise of routers was thrown into sharp relief last year by the Mirai virus, which infected routers used by Deutsche Telekom, TalkTalk, KCom, and the Post Office, among others. Infected devices were turned into remote controlled bots for use in distributed denial-of-service (DDOS) attacks.