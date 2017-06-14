ITS hires ex-Openreach MD

Altnet ITS Technology Group on Wednesday named Openreach's former managing director of business and corporate delivery, Daren Baythorpe, as its new managing director.



ITS supplies telephony, and fixed and wireless broadband infrastructure, and managed IT services to businesses and public administrations directly and via channel partners. It currently operates 21 networks throughout the U.K.



Baythorpe has been working with ITS for the last six months in an advisory capacity, but will now play a more active role in the company's expansion.



"I'm really excited about working with ITS and the wider team more formally, the business has many unique qualities and the team have worked hard to establish themselves as a major altnet provider. I'm impressed with how the company has grown in such a short space of time, through its core strengths, and through the passion and drive of its senior management team," Baythorpe said.



Baythorpe spent nearly 20 years serving various roles at BT and Openreach, departing last year for a job at utility firm Severn Trent Water.



His appointment was announced at Total Telecom's Connected Britain event, which is taking place in London this week.



"We are delighted to welcome Daren as MD. Daren has excellent credentials and has led and transformed some of the largest and complex workforces in the UK telecoms sector," said ITS CEO Roy Shelton.