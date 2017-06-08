BT creates team of customer-championing CIOs

BT this week created a new team of CIOs in a bid to revitalise its corporate and public sector arm, and improve the way it serves major enterprise and public sector customers. Led by Philip Baulch, CIO of BT's major corporate and public sector division…

BT this week created a new team of CIOs in a bid to revitalise its corporate and public sector arm, and improve the way it serves major enterprise and public sector customers.

Led by Philip Baulch, CIO of BT's major corporate and public sector division, the team is tasked with liaising directly with the CIOs of BT customers. The CIOs will also focus on delivering sector-specific IT and networking services for individual industry verticals.

"We have a wealth of technical expertise within BT, developed over years of working with customers across all industries. We are seeing these industries impacted by huge changes – political, economic, and technological. So we have transformed our own structure to meet these changing needs," Baulch said.

The U.K. incumbent no doubt hopes the new approach will reverse the ailing fortunes of BT Business and Public Sector, which has been hit by falling public sector spending.

The unit's revenue in the three months to 31 March came in at £1.22 billion, down slightly from £1.24 billion a year earlier. In the prior quarter, revenue was down 6% year-on-year to £1.19 billion.

In addition to a dedicated team of CIOs, newly-organised division will also have a chief technology officer and chief operations officer to assist with particularly complex deals. BT also plans to create six new roles targeted at individual geographic areas: Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and the South West, London and the South East, the Midlands, and the North of England.

"This new approach is already bearing fruit, with significant positive feedback from our customers over the past few months," Baulch said.

Senior figures from BT are attending and speaking at Total Telecom's third annual Connected Britain event in London next week. Click here to find out more.