3UK goes upmarket with new CMO

3UK this week announced that Shadi Halliwell, creative and marketing director of high-end department store Harvey Nichols, will join the company later this year as its new chief marketing officer.

Halliwell has also held senior marketing and brand roles at BT and O2.

"We are delighted to have Shadi join our team. Her experience in building customer-centric brands will be a vital asset to our business as we continue to disrupt the industry and make it better for British consumers," said 3UK CEO Dave Dyson, in a statement on Tuesday.

Halliwell will take up her new role on 4 September. She replaces Tom Malleschitz, who was appointed 3UK's chief digital officer in December 2016.

"3 has always been a pioneer in the telecommunications industry, with its bold approach to marketing and customer engagement setting it apart from its peers," Halliwell said. "I'm thrilled to be joining a team with such a high calibre of talent and creativity, and look forward to taking the brand further."