Altice adopts unified global brand

Altice this week announced it will unify its sprawling empire of cable and telco assets under the Altice brand.

This includes its operations in Europe and the U.S., such as SFR, Suddenlink, and Cablevision, among others.

Altice has also adopted a new corporate tagline: "Together has no limits", and has unveiled a new logo, designed to resemble a path.

"Altice is today entering a new era, following its transformation into a global leader in telecoms, content and advertising," said Altice CEO Michel Combes, in a statement on Tuesday.

By adopting one brand, Altice said it is better-positioned to offer a seamless, simplified customer experience. It also helps the holding company to maintain a consistent corporate culture.

"Operating as one unified organisation, Altice will reinvent the future of the customer experience through an enduring commitment to deliver innovative, best-in-class products and services that unlock the limitless potential of our customers and our people," Combes said. "This is our path, this is the Altice path."

Some of its telecom sub-brands in select markets – Red in France; and Moche, Uzo and Sapo in Portugal – will not be rebranded. Neither will Next TV in Israel, nor its TV and print news brands.

Altice aims to complete the branding exercise by the end of the second quarter of 2018.