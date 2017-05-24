Ericsson in IoT partnership with Microsoft

Ericsson and Microsoft on Friday established an Internet of Things (IoT) partnership designed to make it easier for enterprises to launch mobile network-based IoT services…

Ericsson and Microsoft on Friday established an Internet of Things (IoT) partnership designed to make it easier for enterprises to launch mobile network-based IoT services.

"Today, enterprises face a major challenge of complexity in IoT deployment. By combining industry-leading innovations and ecosystems, our collaboration with Microsoft removes complexity and brings the possibilities of the IoT closer for enterprises everywhere," said Niklas Heuveldop, chief strategy officer and head of technology and emerging business at Ericsson.

The partnership enables enterprises that use Ericsson's IoT Accelerator – its cloud-based IoT platform-as-a-service – to deploy their IoT solutions on Microsoft's Azure cloud platform.

"Working together with Ericsson helps us delight out customers and partners by enabling more choices to control their cellular connected IoT devices," said Sam George, director of Azure IoT, at Microsoft.

Water pump maker Grundfos is already using Ericsson and Microsoft's pre-integrated solution.

"The pre-integration between the offerings from Microsoft and Ericsson allows us to focus on providing added value and new services to our customers," said Grundfos vice president Lars Enevoldsen.