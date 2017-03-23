Virgin Media UK makes 100 Mbps its baseline broadband speed

Virgin Media on Thursday took the wraps off new price plans that offer 100 Mbps broadband as the baseline connection speed. By comparison, the fastest speed widely available to retail customers of BT, Sky and TalkTalk is 76 Mbps…

Virgin Media on Thursday took the wraps off new price plans that offer 100 Mbps broadband as the baseline connection speed.

By comparison, the fastest speed widely available to retail customers of BT, Sky and TalkTalk is 76 Mbps, and customers generally have to opt for the more expensive tariffs in order to get it.

That's not to say that Virgin Media's new bundles are particularly cheap. The cheapest 100 Mbps contract costs £32.25 per month, and comes with broadband only. Adding a landline phone service increases the price to £40 per month.

That is still cheaper than BT's Infinity 2 tariff, which is currently on offer at a sale price of £45 per month, and as previously mentioned, has a peak speed of 76 Mbps. Sky's 76 Mbps service, Sky Fibre Max, starts at £35 per month; however, Sky too is having a sale – normally it costs £44 per month. Finally, 76 Mbps broadband from TalkTalk starts at £32 per month, but that is an exclusive online only offer; the price may differ elsewhere.

"By beefing up our bundles we're leaving our competitors in the rear view mirror, starting where they finish," said Virgin Media CEO Tom Mockridge.

Virgin Media customers who are willing to pay extra for an even faster connection can opt for a 300 Mbps download speed, with tariffs starting at £47.25 per month for broadband only.

"More and more switchers tell us they are joining Virgin Media for our faster speeds and we understand why – whether it's 4K Netflix, box sets in multiple rooms or online gaming, the best entertainment requires the best broadband and we're making sure our customers are covered," Mockridge said.

The new bundles go on sale next week.