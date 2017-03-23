End of an era as Finland's Sonera becomes Telia

Telia Company marked the end of an era on Thursday, rebranding its Finnish arm to Telia from Sonera. It means that now, all of the Swedish incumbent's wholly…

Telia Company marked the end of an era on Thursday, rebranding its Finnish arm to Telia from Sonera.

It means that now, all of the Swedish incumbent's wholly-owned operations in the Nordics and Baltics – six markets in total – offer services under the same name. It is also the end of the road for a Finnish brand that dates back to 1855.

"Rebranding our Finnish operations is another step in our journey towards becoming one new generation telco under one brand in all our countries," said Telia Company CEO Johan Dennelind.

The move comes less than a year after TeliaSonera rebranded as Telia Company, shedding the Finnish half of its name. Its wholesale arm, TeliaSonera International Carrier, became Telia Company.

That amalgamation was originally brought about by the merger of Sweden's and Finland's national telecoms operators in 2002, which created TeliaSonera.

Thursday's change "will enable us to better serve our Finnish customers by combining the international strength of Telia Company with the local expertise and position of Sonera," Dennelind said.