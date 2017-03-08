MTN South Africa chief steps down

MTN this week announced that Mteto Nyati, CEO of its South African operation, will leave the company on 13 March. He is joining South Africa-based conglomerate Allied Electronics (Altron). His appointment becomes effective on 1 July…

MTN this week announced that Mteto Nyati, CEO of its South African operation, will leave the company on 13 March.

He is joining South Africa-based conglomerate Allied Electronics (Altron). His appointment becomes effective on 1 July.

"I would like to take the opportunity to thank Mteto for his contribution to MTN SA and wish him the best in his future endeavours," said MTN's executive chairman Phuthuma Nhleko, in a statement on Tuesday.

Replacing Nyati is Godfrey Motsa, who currently serves as vice president of MTN's South and East Africa (SEA) region. Karl Toriola, vice president of MTN West and Central Africa (WECA), will head up SEA on an interim basis until a permanent replacement is found.

Motsa will step into his new role on 13 March, the same day that MTN's new group CEO, Rob Shuter, takes the reins.

"I am delighted that Godfrey will assume the position of CEO at MTN SA," Shuter said. "We have worked well together in the past and I know he brings considerable experience and value to the position."

Indeed, Shuter and Motsa crossed paths at MTN rival Vodacom. There, Motsa served as CEO of Vodacom Lesotho, CEO of Vodacom DRC, and head of Vodacom South Africa's consumer business. Meanwhile, before joining Vodafone in 2012, Shuter was Vodacom's chief financial officer.

Shuter was named in June 2016 as the permanent replacement for Sifiso Dabengwa, who stepped down in November 2015 after MTN's Nigerian business was slapped with a hefty fine for missing a deadline to disconnect unregistered SIM cards.

"The appointment of Godfrey hopefully brings to finality seminal management changes that the Group has had to undertake in the last 12 months," Nhleko said.