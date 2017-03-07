Vodafone in the mooo-d for IoT

Vodafone this week shared how its U.K. IoT network is reducing the mortality rate among calves and cows. A company called Moocall has developed a tail-mounted sensor that can predict the onset of calving…

Vodafone this week shared how its U.K. IoT network is reducing the mortality rate among calves and cows.

A company called Moocall has developed a tail-mounted sensor that can predict the onset of calving. It sends an alert to the farmer's mobile phone once contractions have reached a certain intensity. It also comes with an app that enables farmers to monitor multiple sensors.

"Our global IoT platform allows Moocall to remotely manage and monitor every one of its sensors used by farmers, whether they are in the U.K. or in Australia," said Ivo Rook, group IoT director at Vodafone.

While a tail-mounted cow sensor is not as glamorous as a futuristic, connected car, or a wearable fitness tracker, it is worth noting that, according to Vodafone, in the U.K., more than 110,000 calves and 50,000 cows die every year due to birth complications. The average replacement value of a cow is £1,000-£2,000; pedigree breeds can cost up to £5,000 per cow.

"With help from Vodafone's extensive network, Moocall is proven to help farmers ensure the safe delivery of a calf while maintaining the well-being of the cow. It also allows farmers to get some much needed rest, safe in the knowledge they will receive an alert at crucial calving moments rather than having to be on permanent watch," said John Larkin, technology and marketing manager at Moocall.

Moocall predicts that its sensor could reduce the mortality rate of calves and cows by 80%.

"Together with Moocall, we are pleased to prove how the internet of things can help save the lives of calves," Rook said.