Tele2 replaces Netherlands CEO

Tele2 on Friday named a new chief executive at its business in the Netherlands in the shape of Jon James, who joins the company from Swedish cableco Com Hem.



James is an industry veteran with 20 years' experience under his belt. He most recently served as COO of Com Hem and previously led the broadband and TV businesses at the U.K.'s Virgin Media, where he was also group strategy director.



He replaces Malin Holmberg, who became CEO of Tele2 Netherlands via an executive reshuffle at the start of last year. Holmberg will leave Tele2, having held various positions at the company since late 2009. The telco did not disclose what her next role will be.



James will take up his new position on Monday, but Holmberg will stay with the company until the end of June to ensure a smooth handover.



"[James] brings with him a wealth of experience in the telecoms world and has delivered great results in his previous roles," said Tele2 president and CEO Allison Kirkby.



"I am confident that his leadership will enable Tele2 Netherlands to execute the next phase of our strategy," she said.



Tele2 rolled out 4G services in the Netherlands in late 2015 and has since signed up more than 1 million 4G customers. "Our strategy is now fully focused on creating significant value from commercial innovation and operational excellence," the company said.



"The team have created an excellent platform in the Netherlands, in particular the advanced mobile network and unique brand," James added. "I am looking forward to helping accelerate the business' growth."