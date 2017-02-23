Telkom SA could be back in running for Cell C

Telkom SA may have rekindled its interest in acquiring rival South African operator Cell C, and is reportedly mulling a $1 billion bid for the company. According to unnamed sources cited by Bloomberg on Tuesday…

Telkom SA may have rekindled its interest in acquiring rival South African operator Cell C, and is reportedly mulling a $1 billion bid for the company.

According to unnamed sources cited by Bloomberg on Tuesday, Telkom SA is among a handful of prospective suitors approached by investment banks on the hunt for companies with the financial means of making an offer.

Telkom SA held talks to acquire 100% of Cell C in November 2015. Had a deal been struck, it would have enabled the former to establish a stronger presence in the mobile market. However, both sides walked away after failing to agree on a price.

Since then, Cell C has been working on a recapitalisation plan under which The Prepaid Company (TPC), a unit of airtime distributor Blue Label Telecoms, plans to acquire 45% of the operator for 5.5 billion rand (€354.3 million), becoming its biggest single shareholder.

Cell C's current parent, Oger Telecom subsidiary 3C Telecommunications, would see its stake cut to 30% from 100%, while the remaining 25% of the company would be acquired by Cell C's management.

However, minority shareholder CellSAf is opposed to the plan. Reuters reported last November that it filed a legal challenge, claiming it was not given a chance to comment on the proposed restructuring.

According to Tuesday's Bloomberg report, Cell C has until the end of February to seal a deal with Blue Label.

"The Cell C recapitalisation remains on track and is supported by the equity investors as well as the existing lenders to the business," said Cell C spokeswoman Karin Fourie, in the report.