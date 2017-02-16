Thursday, 16 February 2017

Softbank buys investment firm Fortress for $3.3bn

By Nick Wood, Total Telecom
Wednesday 15 February 17

Acquisition brings in additional expertise ahead of venture capital fund launch.

Softbank on Wednesday agreed a $3.3 billion (€3.13 billion) acquisition of Fortress Investment, a U.S.-based asset management firm. The publicly-listed company boasts 1,750 institutional clients and private investors…

Softbank on Wednesday agreed a $3.3 billion (€3.13 billion) acquisition of Fortress Investment, a U.S.-based asset management firm.

The publicly-listed company boasts 1,750 institutional clients and private investors. At the end of September, it managed $70.1 billion worth of assets.

"Fortress's excellent track record speaks for itself, and we look forward to benefiting from its leadership, broad-based expertise and world-class investment platform," said Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son.

Indeed, the deal comes as Softbank prepares to launch a $100 billion venture capital arm, the Softbank Vision Fund.

Under the terms of Wednesday's deal, Fortress's senior figures – co-chairman Peter Briger, co-founder and co-chairman Wesley Edens, and co-founder and CEO Randal Nardone – have agreed to stay on. They have also committed to invest 50% of their net proceeds from the transaction into Fortress-managed funds and vehicles, and in equity securities of Softbank and Softbank-managed funds and vehicles.

"We join a company with tremendous scale and resources, and a culture completely aligned with our focus on performance, service and innovation," said Briger and Edens. "We anticipate substantial benefits for our investors and business as a whole, and we have never been more optimistic about our prospects going forward."

The acquisition has been unanimously approved by a special committee of Fortress's independent directors, and by Fortress's full board. Shareholders will receive $8.08 per share, representing a 38.6% premium on Fortress's closing share price on 13 February.

The deal is subject to customary closing conditions; Softbank and Fortress expect to complete the deal in the second half of the year.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry


 