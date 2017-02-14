Telekom Austria launches digital services unit

Telekom Austria on Tuesday officially launched its new digital services arm, A1 digital. The unit aims to help businesses undertake digital transformation; its initial focus areas are the IoT and cloud ICT services…

The unit aims to help businesses undertake digital transformation; its initial focus areas are the IoT and cloud ICT services. A1 digital will initially go after customers based in Telekom Austria's Central and Eastern European footprint. It will also look for opportunities in new markets in Western Europe, particularly Germany.

"The widespread use of digital technologies is leading to massive changes in many industries. With the tailored products and services provided by A1 digital, customers can use these opportunities to improve their position on the market," said Telekom Austria CEO Alejandro Plater.

Telekom Austria said revenues from cloud services in the SME sector in Germany and CEE are forecast to reach €15 billion by 2020.

A1 digital is led by Elisabetta Castiglioni, who joined Telekom Austria in June 2016 and was tasked with building the operator's digital business unit.

"Digitalisation offers huge opportunities and possibilities ad we as A1 digital can offer products and services that support our customers in precisely this area and help them to generate the greatest possible benefit," Castiglioni said.

"With Elisabetta Castiglioni we have gained a top manager who has a wealth of international experience and a proven track record in the telecommunications and technology industry," Plater said.

"Elisabetta is the ideal candidate to drive the paradigm shift away from our traditional core business toward digitalisation," he said.