3UK taps Nokia for cloud native core network

3UK has partnered with Nokia to deploy what it claims will be the world's first cloud native core network. The Finnish vendor said the upgrade will give 3UK's network massive scalability and better reliability, enabling it to respond rapidly to customer demand…

The Finnish vendor said the upgrade will give 3UK's network massive scalability and better reliability, enabling it to respond rapidly to customer demand, even in busy locations.

"Three carries 35% of mobile data traffic in the U.K. today. The cloud core network will enable us to scale even further and continue to offer great value and service innovation to our customers," said Graham Baxter, 3UK's chief operating officer.

Under the contract, announced late last week, Nokia will supply its AirFrame data centre, CloudBand network functions virtualisation (NFV), and Nuage Networks software-defined networking (SDN) solutions.

It will also provide IP routing and network management, shared data layer, and security solutions, as well as evolved packet core (EPC), telecom application server (TAS), session border controller (SBC), and IP multimedia subsystem (IMS) infrastructure.

Nokia will begin deploying the new network in multiple data centre locations this year. Nokia said 3UK will also benefit from the expertise offered by its Global Cloud Design Centre – a multi-vendor IT and telco cloud platform that lets Nokia test, validate and demonstrate new services.

"This project highlights the breadth of Nokia's capabilities in technology and services, as well as our extensive ecosystem of cloud technology partners," said Cormac Whelan, head of Nokia UK and Ireland.

"I'm particularly proud of the role our new Global Cloud Design Centre has played in first demonstrating the potential of an integrated cloud native core to 3, prior to working with the customer to tailor the design and delivery of a solution to meet its needs," he said.